Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $5.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 739 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

