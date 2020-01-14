Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $5.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 739 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
