Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $41.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 305,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,712. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.