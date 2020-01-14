Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $41.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Bill.com stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 305,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,712. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $41.75.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
