Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $996.5-996.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.83 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.04 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

BGFV opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

