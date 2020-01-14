BidaskClub Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ZIX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.