Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0059

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $32,504.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

