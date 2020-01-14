Belmont Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,369,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

