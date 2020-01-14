Belmont Capital LLC Buys Shares of 540 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. 2,972,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

