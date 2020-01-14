Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 727 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. 2,427,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $166.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

