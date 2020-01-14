Bela Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Bela has a market cap of $91,112.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Bela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00610282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,219,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,700,397 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

