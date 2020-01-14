Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

DUK opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

