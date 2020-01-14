Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $276.48.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.