Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 323.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $276.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

