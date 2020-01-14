Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.84 and last traded at C$36.62, 332,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 462,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

