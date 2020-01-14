Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 15,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

