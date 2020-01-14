Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. 2,999,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.