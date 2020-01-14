Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

