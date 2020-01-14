Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,087,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The stock has a market cap of $319.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.