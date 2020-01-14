Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.74 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

