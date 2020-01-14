Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 1,244,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,229. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 22.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

