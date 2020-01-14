Ballew Advisors Inc Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,989,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

