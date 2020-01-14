Ballew Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 309,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,121. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

