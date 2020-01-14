Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 11,490 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 4,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Natural Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

