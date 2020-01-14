Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,511,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90,524.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,531,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 739,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,863,662. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.