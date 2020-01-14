Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

TFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 929,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

