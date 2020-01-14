Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $103.98 and a one year high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

