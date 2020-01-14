Ballast Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

VO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.04. 4,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $143.54 and a 1 year high of $180.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

