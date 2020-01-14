Ballast Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. 312,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

