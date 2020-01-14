Ballast Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.74. 720,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.31 and its 200 day moving average is $289.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

