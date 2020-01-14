Ballast Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 9,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,250. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

