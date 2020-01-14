Ballast Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.05.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 7,146,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

