Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 39,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,375. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

