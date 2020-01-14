Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.26. Avianca shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $352.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). Avianca had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Avianca news, insider Perry Michael purchased 36,111,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930,554.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avianca by 1,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 237,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avianca by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avianca by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avianca in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

