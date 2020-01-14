Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,343,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 815,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

