Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by Bernstein Bank to Market Perform

Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bernstein Bank currently has $197.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $189.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.50.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $190.77 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,734.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

