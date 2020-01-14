Augur Hits Market Cap of $107.58 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $107.58 million and $10.74 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $9.78 or 0.00117006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cobinhood, Cryptopia and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Koinex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bitsane, GOPAX, AirSwap, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Upbit, Poloniex, DragonEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bitbns, BitBay, Kraken, Mercatox, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

