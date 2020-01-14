AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,385. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

