Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Atossa Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Atossa Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

