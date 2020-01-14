Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 586 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after buying an additional 152,172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. 4,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.1451 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

