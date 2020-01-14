Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

