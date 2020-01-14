Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 228,010 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

