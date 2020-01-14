Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after buying an additional 221,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 495,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,481. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

