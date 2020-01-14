Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.58. 258,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

