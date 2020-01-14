Atlas Brown Inc. Buys Shares of 4,067 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,766. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.