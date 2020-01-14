Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.57. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

