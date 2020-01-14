Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.66. 4,570,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,340. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average is $308.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

