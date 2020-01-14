Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.51. 6,941,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.27 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

