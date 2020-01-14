Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. 2,901,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

