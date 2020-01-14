Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,475. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $121.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.