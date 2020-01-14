Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,823. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

