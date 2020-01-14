Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $685.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.